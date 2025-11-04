President Murmu Champions Education and Innovation at Kumaun University's 20th Convocation
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the role of education in national development during Kumaun University's 20th convocation. She urged students to use their education for societal betterment and highlighted the need for research and innovation. Murmu applauded the university's commitment to environmental protection and encouraged active community engagement.
- Country:
- India
Nainital, Uttarakhand: President Droupadi Murmu attended the 20th convocation ceremony at Kumaun University, underscoring education's vital role in national progress. She called on students to harness their education for societal advancement, emphasizing both intellectual and moral development.
President Murmu highlighted that education fosters self-reliance and humility, urging students to serve the underprivileged. She emphasized that true fulfillment comes from contributing to nation-building, particularly in the backdrop of India's burgeoning economy and expanding opportunities.
Advocating for research and innovation, Murmu praised Kumaun University's commitment to educational excellence and environmental conservation. She urged the university community to engage with local villages, reinforcing education's social responsibility. Murmu also visited the Naina Devi Temple and Shri Neem Karoli Baba Ashram during her trip.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal's Technical Education Overhaul: A Push for Innovation
VP Radhakrishnan Highlights SCTIMST's Pioneering Role in Medical Innovation
Revolutionary Neurotechnology Startup Brings Innovation to Tripura
IdeationX 2.0: Youth Innovation Shaping India's Life Insurance Future
Bharat Startup Yatra: The Show That's Redefining India's Spirit of Innovation