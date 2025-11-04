Left Menu

President Murmu Champions Education and Innovation at Kumaun University's 20th Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the role of education in national development during Kumaun University's 20th convocation. She urged students to use their education for societal betterment and highlighted the need for research and innovation. Murmu applauded the university's commitment to environmental protection and encouraged active community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:08 IST
President Murmu Champions Education and Innovation at Kumaun University's 20th Convocation
President Droupadi Murmu at convocation ceremony of Kumaun University. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nainital, Uttarakhand: President Droupadi Murmu attended the 20th convocation ceremony at Kumaun University, underscoring education's vital role in national progress. She called on students to harness their education for societal advancement, emphasizing both intellectual and moral development.

President Murmu highlighted that education fosters self-reliance and humility, urging students to serve the underprivileged. She emphasized that true fulfillment comes from contributing to nation-building, particularly in the backdrop of India's burgeoning economy and expanding opportunities.

Advocating for research and innovation, Murmu praised Kumaun University's commitment to educational excellence and environmental conservation. She urged the university community to engage with local villages, reinforcing education's social responsibility. Murmu also visited the Naina Devi Temple and Shri Neem Karoli Baba Ashram during her trip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025