President Murmu Champions Education and Innovation at Kumaun University's 20th Convocation

Nainital, Uttarakhand: President Droupadi Murmu attended the 20th convocation ceremony at Kumaun University, underscoring education's vital role in national progress. She called on students to harness their education for societal advancement, emphasizing both intellectual and moral development.

President Murmu highlighted that education fosters self-reliance and humility, urging students to serve the underprivileged. She emphasized that true fulfillment comes from contributing to nation-building, particularly in the backdrop of India's burgeoning economy and expanding opportunities.

Advocating for research and innovation, Murmu praised Kumaun University's commitment to educational excellence and environmental conservation. She urged the university community to engage with local villages, reinforcing education's social responsibility. Murmu also visited the Naina Devi Temple and Shri Neem Karoli Baba Ashram during her trip.

