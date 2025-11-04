Tragic Collision: Road Mishap Claims Eight Lives in Barabanki
A devastating road accident on the Kalyani river bridge in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed the lives of eight individuals, including a child. The tragedy occurred after a collision between a car and a truck on the Deva-Fatehpur road, leaving six dead on the spot and two more succumbing at a trauma centre.
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident at Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, a road accident on the Kalyani River bridge has led to the deaths of eight people, comprising seven adults and one child, authorities reported on Tuesday.
Chief Medical Officer Avdhesh Kumar Yadav revealed details about the tragic crash that transpired late at night. A collision between a car and a truck on the Deva-Fatehpur road resulted in the immediate death of six car passengers.
The remaining two occupants, critically injured, were transferred from the district hospital to a trauma centre. Unfortunately, both succumbed to their injuries. The Superintendent of Police, Arpit Vijayvargiya, confirmed all eight victims were travelling in the ill-fated car.
