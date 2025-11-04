Tilray Brands Enhances Compassionate Pricing Program
Tilray Brands Inc. has increased the income eligibility threshold for its compassionate pricing program to $65,000 CAD, allowing greater access to affordable medical cannabis. This move is aimed at supporting patients who require medical cannabis but face financial challenges.
In a strategic move to make medical cannabis more accessible to patients in financial need, Tilray Brands Inc. announced an increase in income eligibility for its compassionate pricing program. The threshold has been raised to $65,000 CAD.
This adjustment is expected to widen the reach of Tilray's program, enabling more patients to afford their necessary treatments. By increasing the income cap, the company addresses barriers faced by individuals needing medical cannabis amidst financial constraints.
Tilray Brands continues to lead initiatives that bridge the gap between essential medical treatment and affordability, aligning with their commitment to patient-centric healthcare solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
