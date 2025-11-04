Groww's IPO Debut: A Game Changer for Indian Stock Market

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of the prominent Indian stockbroking firm Groww, marked a significant milestone with its IPO, reaching 57% subscription on the opening day. Despite initial mixed results, retail investor enthusiasm shone through with an oversubscription rate of 1.91 times.

The IPO, set to close on November 7, anticipates gross proceeds of Rs 6,632 crore. Investment plans include technology advancement and business growth, with notable use of funds for brand and marketing activities, and capital expansion in its NBFC arm, Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt Ltd.

Embracing the evolving IPO landscape, Groww utilized a confidential pre-filing strategy with SEBI, reflecting a growing trend among Indian companies. This allows a strategic advantage, ensuring flexibility and control over when IPO details are made public, ahead of its market debut on November 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)