Bihar's Battle for Ballots: Key Players Rally for Assembly Election's First Phase

As campaigning halts for Bihar's pivotal first phase of assembly elections, major political figures from BJP, RJD, Congress, and others rally to galvanize voter support. With promises of development and change, the battle lines are drawn for November 6, as a decisive electoral contest unfolds across 121 constituencies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday evening, campaigning concluded for Bihar's crucial first phase of assembly elections. Top brass from prominent parties, including BJP, Janata Dal (United), RJD, Congress, and Jan Suraaj, conducted rallies and roadshows to strengthen their candidates' chances across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, heading to polls on November 6.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, engaging with female party workers via the NaMo App, confidently stated NDA's impending victory, citing the coalition as integral to Bihar's development. Union Minister Amit Shah echoed this optimism on his campaign trail, urging voters to prevent the return of the 'jungle raj' seen during Lalu Prasad Yadav's era.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders like Tejashwi Yadav pledged farmer subsidies and free irrigation electricity, while Congress's Rahul Gandhi criticized the ruling coalition's governance. As voters head to the booths, Bihar's political destiny hangs in the balance with promises of change and future progress.

