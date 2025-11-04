Chhattisgarh Train Collision Claims Four Lives, Rescue Operations In Full Swing
A deadly train collision in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district resulted in four fatalities. Rescue operations are actively ongoing as officials work to save those injured. The accident involved a MEMU train and a goods train, causing extensive damage and raising concerns over safety protocols.
In Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, a tragic train collision has claimed four lives, according to authorities on Tuesday. The accident occurred when the last bogie of a local train and the first bogie of a goods train collided near Bilaspur, explained District Collector Sanjay Agrawal to ANI.
The collision involved a MEMU passenger train and a goods train, raising fears of further casualties. Inspector General Sanjeev Shukla mentioned ongoing rescue operations as teams struggle to extricate injured passengers, including one individual still trapped.
Officials confirmed that both railways and medical services have been fully deployed to treat the injured. The MEMU train impacted a stationary goods train near Bilaspur around 4 pm, with additional information on the incident still pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
