Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Train Collision Claims Four Lives, Rescue Operations In Full Swing

A deadly train collision in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district resulted in four fatalities. Rescue operations are actively ongoing as officials work to save those injured. The accident involved a MEMU train and a goods train, causing extensive damage and raising concerns over safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:20 IST
Chhattisgarh Train Collision Claims Four Lives, Rescue Operations In Full Swing
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, a tragic train collision has claimed four lives, according to authorities on Tuesday. The accident occurred when the last bogie of a local train and the first bogie of a goods train collided near Bilaspur, explained District Collector Sanjay Agrawal to ANI.

The collision involved a MEMU passenger train and a goods train, raising fears of further casualties. Inspector General Sanjeev Shukla mentioned ongoing rescue operations as teams struggle to extricate injured passengers, including one individual still trapped.

Officials confirmed that both railways and medical services have been fully deployed to treat the injured. The MEMU train impacted a stationary goods train near Bilaspur around 4 pm, with additional information on the incident still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025