Protest Forces Sri Lanka to Halt Mannar Island Wind Power Projects

The Sri Lankan government decided not to proceed with wind power projects on Mannar island without local consent. This follows protests against environmental and social issues linked to these projects. A significant 100 MW project began in 2021, sparking unrest and police clashes. Two additional projects faced delays, while the Adani Group withdrew a 300 MW project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:31 IST
The Sri Lankan government has announced it will not move forward with wind power projects on Mannar Island without first securing consent from the local population, following public protests. The decision was confirmed by the Cabinet on Tuesday, nearly two months after renewed demonstrations in the northeastern region.

Citing environmental and social concerns raised by Mannar island's residents, President informed the pertinent authorities to ensure people's agreement before proceeding. One major wind power project, totaling 100 MW, commenced in 2021, instigating significant opposition from locals leading to confrontations with law enforcement.

Upcoming projects, expected to generate 20 MW and 50 MW respectively, were slated for initiation in December 2025 and late 2026. Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Adani Group pulled out of a 300 MW project following controversies over the required reduction in the per unit electricity price, initially set by the prior administration.

