Suvendu Adhikari Challenges TMC's Delhi Protest, Alleges Breach of Constitution

The opposition leader in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, responded vehemently to the Trinamool Congress's plan to stage a protest in Delhi against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Adhikari accused TMC of dishonoring Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution by allegedly gathering illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingyas. He urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against these alleged violations.

Adhikari expressed his stance by saying, 'Please, go ahead. Earlier attempts have been witnessed by everyone, and we eagerly await the outcome this time. Their departure from Bengal will restore the state's safety.' He further implicated TMC in disturbing Bengal's law and order, claiming their tactics echo previous actions taken against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Meanwhile, TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced the party's intention to escalate the SIR issue to Delhi if any eligible voter is excluded from Bengal's electoral rolls. At a press conference, Banerjee asserted that any attempt to strip Bengal of its identity would face exhaustive challenges in the capital. He also warned of repercussions similar to those witnessed in Assam following citizenship verification processes and pledged statewide deployment of party representatives to assist citizens facing SIR repercussions.

