Left Menu

MobiKwik Battles Fraud, Eyes Profitability Amid Financial Challenges

Fintech firm MobiKwik reported a consolidated loss of Rs 28.6 crore due to a fraud in the September quarter. The company has been recovering lost funds and is close to achieving operational profitability, with its loan distribution business showing significant profits and margins above 40% this quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:20 IST
MobiKwik Battles Fraud, Eyes Profitability Amid Financial Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems announced a significant Rs 28.6 crore consolidated loss in the September quarter, attributed to a fraud incident involving a technical bug. This marks a stark increase from the Rs 3.59 crore loss in the same period last year.

The company alleged that some registered merchants exploited a technical flaw, fraudulently claiming settlements totaling Rs 403.59 million. MobiKwik has since taken legal measures to recover the funds, securing Rs 21.92 crore and pursuing Rs 118.30 million still outstanding.

Despite the challenges, CEO Bipin Preet Singh emphasized progress towards operational profitability, crediting the loan distribution business for its high margins. MobiKwik, which enlisted 3.3 million new users last quarter, aims to accelerate growth in UPI and digital lending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scrutiny

Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scruti...

 Global
2
Revitalizing Real Estate: UP RERA's Green Light for 22 Projects

Revitalizing Real Estate: UP RERA's Green Light for 22 Projects

 India
3
Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit on the Horizon

Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit on the Horizon

 Global
4
India and Israel Forge Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Pact Amidst Strategic Talks

India and Israel Forge Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Pact Amidst Strategic Talks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025