At the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Premier Li Qiang highlighted the detrimental impact of trade restrictions on global business operations. He pledged that China would actively work towards reforming the global economic and trading system to ensure more equitable and transparent trade practices.

Launched by President Xi Jinping in 2018, the CIIE serves as China's platform to showcase its commitment to free trade. Despite its continued trade surpluses, China's subdued import growth contributes to global trade tensions and domestic deflationary pressure, according to economists.

With China's trade surplus predicted to surpass last year's $1 trillion record, Premier Li underscored the urgency of improving global trade governance. As trade discussions between Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump lead to tariff reductions, this year's CIIE hosts over 4,100 overseas enterprises, maintaining U.S. companies' record exhibition presence.

