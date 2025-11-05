Left Menu

Pine Labs to Elevate Global Fintech Presence with IPO Launch

Pine Labs, a fintech leader, is preparing to launch its IPO to fund global expansion, targeting markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Set to debut on November 14, with a price band of Rs 210-221 per share, Pine Labs aims to engage investors and bolster its international presence while maintaining financial health.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech leader Pine Labs is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week, a strategic move to broaden its international reach, according to Chairman and CEO B Amrish Rau. The company plans to improve its footprint in key markets like Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Headquartered in Noida, Pine Labs focuses on digitizing commerce through innovative payment solutions. The company operates in 20 international markets, supporting merchants, consumer brands, and financial institutions with its advanced technology.

Pine Labs generated Rs 2,274 crore in operating revenue in FY25, with international markets contributing 15%. Its Rs 3,900-crore IPO starts November 7 and aims for a valuation over Rs 25,300 crore, notably having reduced its IPO size due to debt reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

