Pine Labs to Elevate Global Fintech Presence with IPO Launch

Fintech leader Pine Labs is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week, a strategic move to broaden its international reach, according to Chairman and CEO B Amrish Rau. The company plans to improve its footprint in key markets like Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Headquartered in Noida, Pine Labs focuses on digitizing commerce through innovative payment solutions. The company operates in 20 international markets, supporting merchants, consumer brands, and financial institutions with its advanced technology.

Pine Labs generated Rs 2,274 crore in operating revenue in FY25, with international markets contributing 15%. Its Rs 3,900-crore IPO starts November 7 and aims for a valuation over Rs 25,300 crore, notably having reduced its IPO size due to debt reduction.

