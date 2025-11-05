Drone Strikes Halt Operations at Russia's Tuapse Oil Port

Amid escalating tensions, Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse has suspended fuel exports following drone attacks by Ukraine. The strikes, which occurred on November 2, targeted critical infrastructure, sparking a fire and damaging a ship, according to industry sources and LSEG ship tracking data.

The assault underscores Ukraine's strategic efforts to debilitate Russia's war economy by targeting its energy infrastructure. Local authorities confirmed that the attack ignited a fire at the port, further affecting the Rosneft-controlled refinery, which exports extensively to countries like China and Turkey.

In anticipation of increased fuel exports for November, the port had three tankers docked during the attack, loading various oil products. Following the assault, all vessels were moved away, illustrating the significant disruption to operations at the export-oriented facility, which processes 240,000 barrels of oil daily.

