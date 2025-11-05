Emerging Markets in Turmoil: A Rollercoaster Week for Global Stocks

Emerging market stocks took a notable hit, dropping to a two-week low, as cautious investors withdrew from risk due to growing valuation concerns. The Polish zloty, however, saw a potential break from its losing streak as the country braces for a long-anticipated interest rate cut by the National Bank of Poland.

With inflation in Poland coming in softer than expected, staying within the central bank's target, the possibility for further monetary easing has increased. Analysts are closely watching the National Bank of Poland's upcoming moves and Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference for more insights on inflation projections and rate adjustments.

Globally, market anxiety was fueled by warnings from Wall Street's top banks about a potential equity market correction. While Asian markets experienced significant plunges, China's stocks managed to buck this trend due to favorable tariff adjustments. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments continue to stir the financial landscape, impacting global market sentiments.

