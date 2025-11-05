Left Menu

SBI's Digital Revolution: Simplifying Life Certification for Pensioners

State Bank of India (SBI) has initiated a series of mega camps to facilitate Digital Life Certificate submissions for pensioners. The initiative uses face authentication technology, simplifying the process for elderly and sick pensioners, and ensuring uninterrupted pension payments annually. Inaugurated by Minister Jitendra Singh, the camps aim to ease pensioners' lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:29 IST
SBI's Digital Revolution: Simplifying Life Certification for Pensioners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has launched an extensive campaign focusing on Digital Life Certificates (DLC) for pensioners. This initiative is designed to simplify life certificate submissions and maintain smooth pension distributions.

The campaign, officially started by Minister Jitendra Singh, aims to use cutting-edge technology, including face authentication via smartphones, to alleviate the challenges faced by aged and ill pensioners. This allows them to submit their certificates without having to physically visit banks.

With plans to hold these camps in 115 cities across 575 branches, plus additional locations with high pensioner concentrations, SBI is committed to ensuring pensioners receive seamless annual pension updates. The government's backing underscores its significance in enhancing pensioners' convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Police Launches 'Operation Trackdown' to Capture Fugitives

Haryana Police Launches 'Operation Trackdown' to Capture Fugitives

 India
2
Infrastructure we are providing today is comparable to that of the best universities in the world: CJI Bhushan Gavai in Mumbai.

Infrastructure we are providing today is comparable to that of the best univ...

 India
3
Network Glitch Grounds Air India's Check-in Systems

Network Glitch Grounds Air India's Check-in Systems

 India
4
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Gears Up for Political Battle

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Gears Up for Political Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025