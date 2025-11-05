SBI's Digital Revolution: Simplifying Life Certification for Pensioners

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has launched an extensive campaign focusing on Digital Life Certificates (DLC) for pensioners. This initiative is designed to simplify life certificate submissions and maintain smooth pension distributions.

The campaign, officially started by Minister Jitendra Singh, aims to use cutting-edge technology, including face authentication via smartphones, to alleviate the challenges faced by aged and ill pensioners. This allows them to submit their certificates without having to physically visit banks.

With plans to hold these camps in 115 cities across 575 branches, plus additional locations with high pensioner concentrations, SBI is committed to ensuring pensioners receive seamless annual pension updates. The government's backing underscores its significance in enhancing pensioners' convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)