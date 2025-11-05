SBI's Digital Revolution: Simplifying Life Certification for Pensioners
State Bank of India (SBI) has initiated a series of mega camps to facilitate Digital Life Certificate submissions for pensioners. The initiative uses face authentication technology, simplifying the process for elderly and sick pensioners, and ensuring uninterrupted pension payments annually. Inaugurated by Minister Jitendra Singh, the camps aim to ease pensioners' lives.
- Country:
- India
The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has launched an extensive campaign focusing on Digital Life Certificates (DLC) for pensioners. This initiative is designed to simplify life certificate submissions and maintain smooth pension distributions.
The campaign, officially started by Minister Jitendra Singh, aims to use cutting-edge technology, including face authentication via smartphones, to alleviate the challenges faced by aged and ill pensioners. This allows them to submit their certificates without having to physically visit banks.
With plans to hold these camps in 115 cities across 575 branches, plus additional locations with high pensioner concentrations, SBI is committed to ensuring pensioners receive seamless annual pension updates. The government's backing underscores its significance in enhancing pensioners' convenience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AWS and Telangana: Expanding Horizons in Technology
Nationwide Digital Leap: Pensioners Empowered at Ahmedabad Mega Camp
Revolutionary Neurotechnology Startup Brings Innovation to Tripura
India Launches Heaviest Satellite: A Leap in Space Technology
ISRO's Heaviest Satellite Launch: A New Milestone in Space Technology