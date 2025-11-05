Left Menu

Government Team Assesses Monsoon Devastation in Maharashtra's Beed District

A government team evaluated flood and rain damage in Maharashtra's Beed district, noting significant agricultural losses and infrastructure damage. Compensation efforts for affected farmers are underway, with a substantial state financial package announced. Over 7 lakh farmers were impacted, and more review teams are assessing statewide damages from the 2025 monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:11 IST
A government team reviewed the extensive flood and rainfall damage in Maharashtra's Beed district. The team included ISRO scientist SVSP Sharma and Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways executive engineer Vishal Pande.

Initiating their assessment in Limba Rui village, the officials noted severe damage, including washed-away farmlands and infrastructure. The review spanned across multiple affected areas, including Yevalwadi and Karegaon, documenting soil erosion, crop destruction, and lost livestock.

As part of a comprehensive state-wide review of monsoon-related losses, officials revealed that over 7 lakh farmers suffered during the 2025 Kharif season, leading to a significant financial aid package of Rs 31,628 crore. The Marathwada region faced the brunt, with a large number of livestock casualties and infrastructure damage.

