Controversy Erupts as FIR Filed Against Punjab Congress Chief for Casteist Remarks
Punjab police have filed an FIR against Congress President Amrinder Singh, alleging he made casteist remarks against late Buta Singh. The complaint, filed by Buta Singh's son, claims the comments were aimed at the Mazhabi Sikh community. Warring has since apologized, and an investigation is underway.
Punjab's political landscape is witnessing turbulence as an FIR has been filed against Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh, alias Raja Warring, for allegedly making derogatory and casteist remarks about former Union Home Minister, the late Buta Singh.
This legal move follows a complaint from Sarabjot Singh Sidhu, the son of Late Buta Singh, highlighting the use of offensive terms during Warring's address at a public gathering amid the Tarn Taran by-election campaign.
The complaint accuses Warring of using expressions like 'Kala Mazhabi Sikh' to undermine the Mazhabi Sikh community, prompting allegations of emotional distress and potential disruption of communal peace across Punjab.
In response, Warring offered an unconditional apology on social media, asserting his respect for Buta Singh, whom he described as a mentor-like figure. He expressed remorse if his words caused any unexpected offense.
The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken suo motu notice of the alleged remarks, seeking a written explanation from Warring by November 6. Concurrently, the Returning Officer of Tarn Taran must submit an incident report by November 4, as the state prepares for the bye-election scheduled for November 11.
