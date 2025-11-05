Horse Encounter Gone Wrong: Municipal Worker Injured on Busy Street

A municipal worker in Thudiyalur sustained injuries in an unusual incident involving horses while commuting to work. CCTV footage, which gained widespread attention on Wednesday, reveals two horses knocking him off his motorbike.

Despite the video not capturing the full extent, sources indicate one of the horses bit him after he fell. The incident impeded the worker's journey, leaving him with an injured left arm.

Authorities are currently seeking more information to verify the exact timing of the incident.

