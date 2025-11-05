Horse Encounter Gone Wrong: Municipal Worker Injured on Busy Street
A municipal corporation employee was injured in Thudiyalur after being knocked down and bitten by a horse while commuting. CCTV footage capturing the fall has gone viral, showing two horses galloping past the man. Authorities have not confirmed the exact date of the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A municipal worker in Thudiyalur sustained injuries in an unusual incident involving horses while commuting to work. CCTV footage, which gained widespread attention on Wednesday, reveals two horses knocking him off his motorbike.
Despite the video not capturing the full extent, sources indicate one of the horses bit him after he fell. The incident impeded the worker's journey, leaving him with an injured left arm.
Authorities are currently seeking more information to verify the exact timing of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- horse
- incident
- Thudiyalur
- municipal
- worker
- injury
- CCTV
- viral
- fall
- authorities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala Government Boosts Anganwadi Workers' Welfare Fund
Rahul Gandhi claims one person had 223 votes in two booths with same photo in Haryana, says this is why EC destroys CCTV footage.
Injury Blow for New Zealand as Tim Seifert Withdrawn from T20 Series
Ashwin's BBL Dream Derailed: Knee Injury Sidelines Cricket Star
PM Modi hails a woman BJP worker for giving a slogan of 225 seats in 2025 assembly elections in Bihar.