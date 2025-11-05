Left Menu

Horse Encounter Gone Wrong: Municipal Worker Injured on Busy Street

A municipal corporation employee was injured in Thudiyalur after being knocked down and bitten by a horse while commuting. CCTV footage capturing the fall has gone viral, showing two horses galloping past the man. Authorities have not confirmed the exact date of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A municipal worker in Thudiyalur sustained injuries in an unusual incident involving horses while commuting to work. CCTV footage, which gained widespread attention on Wednesday, reveals two horses knocking him off his motorbike.

Despite the video not capturing the full extent, sources indicate one of the horses bit him after he fell. The incident impeded the worker's journey, leaving him with an injured left arm.

Authorities are currently seeking more information to verify the exact timing of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

