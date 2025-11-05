Left Menu

Majuli's Tuni River: From Neglect to Vibrant Tourism Hub

The Tuni River in Majuli, once abandoned, has been transformed into a thriving river tourism site. This rejuvenated waterway, adorned with boats and festive activities, boosts local culture and economy. Its revival, backed by government and community efforts, promises employment, cultural preservation, and tourism growth.

Majuli's Tuni river to emerge as a major river tourism destination (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a remarkable transformation, the Tuni River in Majuli has shaken off years of neglect to emerge as a cornerstone of river tourism. With its waters once clogged by hyacinths, the river now hosts beautifully decorated boats echoing with the spiritual chants of Hari Naam, offering visitors a unique cultural experience.

District Commissioner Ratul Pathak highlighted the river's revival, noting its potential to spark economic growth. "We've not only cleaned Tuni, but we're also committed to maintaining it," he stated, emphasizing the necessity for ongoing economic activity to sustain the river's newfound vitality. The involvement of local villages through boats and tents is pivotal in this initiative, aimed at bolstering the economy through tourism.

Under the stewardship of Minister Pijush Hazarika, and with support from both the state government and local community, the clean-up and conversion of the Tuni River into a tourism hub promise substantial benefits. Beyond employment and cultural preservation, the project also seeks to enhance Majuli's reputation as a premier tourist destination in Assam, drawing visitors from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

