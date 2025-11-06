Left Menu

Trade Truce: China Halts Some Tariffs Amid U.S. Negotiations

Following high-level talks, China has announced a suspension of retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. farm goods. However, the 13% levy on soybeans persists, raising concerns about future trade dynamics between the two largest economies. China's importers continue to seek more affordable Brazilian soy alternatives.

In a significant development in global trade dynamics, China has decided to suspend certain retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports, including various farm goods. This decision came after a critical meeting between Chinese and American leaders last week, although the 13% soybean tariff remains a sticking point.

Market analysts were cautiously optimistic after the talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Investors on both sides of the Pacific expressed relief, hoping this could mark a turning point in the protracted trade dispute that has disturbed supply chains globally.

Despite the positive signals, U.S. soybeans remain less competitive compared to Brazilian offerings due to the lingering tariffs. China's cabinet announced the suspension of non-tariff measures against U.S. entities, reflecting a tentative step toward a more cooperative trade future.

