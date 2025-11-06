Trade Truce: China Halts Some Tariffs Amid U.S. Negotiations
Following high-level talks, China has announced a suspension of retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. farm goods. However, the 13% levy on soybeans persists, raising concerns about future trade dynamics between the two largest economies. China's importers continue to seek more affordable Brazilian soy alternatives.
In a significant development in global trade dynamics, China has decided to suspend certain retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports, including various farm goods. This decision came after a critical meeting between Chinese and American leaders last week, although the 13% soybean tariff remains a sticking point.
Market analysts were cautiously optimistic after the talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Investors on both sides of the Pacific expressed relief, hoping this could mark a turning point in the protracted trade dispute that has disturbed supply chains globally.
Despite the positive signals, U.S. soybeans remain less competitive compared to Brazilian offerings due to the lingering tariffs. China's cabinet announced the suspension of non-tariff measures against U.S. entities, reflecting a tentative step toward a more cooperative trade future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Urges Xi for Media Mogul's Release Amidst Key Diplomatic Talks
Trump's Candid Comments on China Meeting Amid Trade Talks
Tech Stocks Rebound Fuels Market Optimism Amid Trade and Economic Uncertainties
Tariffs Under Fire: Supreme Court Scrutinizes Trump's Trade Strategy
Transatlantic Energy Alliance: Poland Boosts LNG Imports to Aid Ukraine and Slovakia