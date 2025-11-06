Pfizer Ups the Ante: Matches Metsera Bid

Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant, has enhanced its offer to acquire Metsera in a tactical move to align with Novo's existing bid. The revised bid values Metsera at $86.20 per share, according to the Financial Times.

This development underscores Pfizer's aggressive approach to consolidating its position within the industry, as companies vie for strategic acquisitions.

Analysts are closely monitoring the situation to see how it will unfold and impact the pharmaceutical sector.

