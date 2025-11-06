Left Menu

Punjab's First Giga-Scale Solar Module Plant: A Major Leap for Renewable Energy

Roshni Renewable LLP, in collaboration with Solidus Techno Power and Jinchen, announces the creation of Punjab's first giga-scale solar module manufacturing plant. With a 1.8 GW capacity, it aims to boost local industry, create jobs, and support India's renewable energy ambitions by reducing dependence on imported components.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:38 IST
Roshni Renewable LLP has unveiled plans for Punjab's first giga-scale solar module manufacturing plant, marking a pivotal advancement for India's renewable energy landscape.

The project, supported by industry giants Valco and Solidus Techno Power, will boast a capacity of 1.8 GW and aims to enhance the region's industrial ecosystem by employing cutting-edge technology and generating substantial job opportunities.

This initiative aligns strategically with the Government of India's 'Make in India' goal, promoting self-reliance by decreasing the nation's dependency on imported solar components.

