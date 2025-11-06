Left Menu

Easing Tensions: U.S. Wheat Cargoes Mark New Chapter in China Trade Relations

China has purchased two U.S. wheat cargoes for the first time since October last year, suggesting an easing in trade tensions. This development follows a meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. China will remove tariffs on some U.S. agricultural products, indicating political goodwill towards the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:37 IST
In a promising development for international trade, China has booked two cargoes of U.S. wheat, marking the first purchase of U.S. wheat since October last year. This move signals a thawing of trade tensions that have persisted between the U.S. and China.

The recent purchase of the U.S. agricultural product comes on the heels of a high-stakes meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea. Investors have reacted positively to the dialogue, which appears to have assuaged fears over the prolonged trade dispute impacting global markets and core agricultural products.

Beginning November 10, Beijing is set to lift a 15% tariff on U.S. wheat, a significant step towards reconciliation following previous trade disputes. Alongside the wheat purchases, China has also welcomed shipments of U.S. sorghum, further strengthening its trade relationship with the U.S. and highlighting the evolving dynamics in global agricultural trade.

