Inox Wind Secures 229 MW Orders from Leading Renewable Players

Leading wind energy company Inox Wind announced it has secured new orders totaling 229 MW from major renewable energy developers. This includes a 160 MW order from an independent power producer for its state-of-the-art wind turbine generators across several project sites.

The agreement includes engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services alongside multi-year operations and maintenance, reinforcing Inox Wind's position as a preferred partner in India's clean energy landscape. Furthermore, the company has received a repeat order of 69 MW from a global clean energy group for a project set in Maharashtra.

Group CEO Kailash Tarachandani and Inox Wind CEO Sanjeev Agarwal emphasized that these latest orders reflect clients' confidence in the company's advanced turbine technology and execution capabilities. With strategic discussions underway, Inox Wind aims to expand its order book to meet its growth ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)