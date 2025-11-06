Swift Response Quells Naftan Refinery Blaze in Belarus

A fire broke out at the Naftan oil refinery in Belarus, one of the country's two major refineries, but was quickly extinguished, according to emergency services. No injuries were reported.

The state-owned news agency, Belta, indicated that the blaze originated from an incident involving diesel fuel at a technological unit within the facility.

Located in Novopolotsk, northern Belarus, the Naftan refinery processes more than 200,000 barrels of oil daily. The emergency situations ministry has declared the situation under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)