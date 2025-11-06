Left Menu

Swift Response Quells Naftan Refinery Blaze in Belarus

A fire at Belarus's Naftan oil refinery was extinguished without injuries. The incident, occurring at a diesel fuel unit, was swiftly contained. Naftan, one of the largest refineries in Belarus, processes over 200,000 barrels daily. The emergency ministry confirmed the situation is now under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:12 IST
Swift Response Quells Naftan Refinery Blaze in Belarus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire broke out at the Naftan oil refinery in Belarus, one of the country's two major refineries, but was quickly extinguished, according to emergency services. No injuries were reported.

The state-owned news agency, Belta, indicated that the blaze originated from an incident involving diesel fuel at a technological unit within the facility.

Located in Novopolotsk, northern Belarus, the Naftan refinery processes more than 200,000 barrels of oil daily. The emergency situations ministry has declared the situation under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Fuels RJD-Congress Rift Amidst Election Drama

PM Modi Fuels RJD-Congress Rift Amidst Election Drama

 India
2
Modi Accuses Opposition of Favoring Infiltrators Over National Progress

Modi Accuses Opposition of Favoring Infiltrators Over National Progress

 India
3
Trump's Plea for Media Tycoon Sparks Tension in U.S.-China Relations

Trump's Plea for Media Tycoon Sparks Tension in U.S.-China Relations

 Global
4
From Fields to Courts: Key Highlights in Recent Sports News

From Fields to Courts: Key Highlights in Recent Sports News

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025