Pirates Target Malta-Flagged Tanker Near Somalia: Crew Safe in Citadel

Pirates have attacked the Malta-flagged products tanker Hellas Aphodite, maritime security sources reported on Thursday. Despite the aggression, the vessel's 24 crew members are reported safe, having secured themselves in the ship's fortified safe room or 'citadel'.

The ship was carrying gasoline from India to South Africa when the incident occurred, according to Greek manager Latsco Marine Management. Pirates reportedly opened gunfire and launched a rocket-propelled grenade at the tanker.

Assistance is being sought from the European Union's naval forces in the area, although no response has been reported yet. Previously, a similar piracy incident happened near Mogadishu, raising concerns about the safety of crucial shipping lanes in the region.