Left Menu

Pirates Target Malta-Flagged Tanker Near Somalia: Crew Safe in Citadel

Pirates attacked the Malta-flagged tanker Hellas Aphodite off Somalia, firing gunshots and a rocket-propelled grenade. The 24-member crew safely took refuge in the vessel’s citadel. The European Union’s naval forces have been alerted to assist in the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:57 IST
Pirates Target Malta-Flagged Tanker Near Somalia: Crew Safe in Citadel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pirates have attacked the Malta-flagged products tanker Hellas Aphodite, maritime security sources reported on Thursday. Despite the aggression, the vessel's 24 crew members are reported safe, having secured themselves in the ship's fortified safe room or 'citadel'.

The ship was carrying gasoline from India to South Africa when the incident occurred, according to Greek manager Latsco Marine Management. Pirates reportedly opened gunfire and launched a rocket-propelled grenade at the tanker.

Assistance is being sought from the European Union's naval forces in the area, although no response has been reported yet. Previously, a similar piracy incident happened near Mogadishu, raising concerns about the safety of crucial shipping lanes in the region.

TRENDING

1
Purushottam's Return: A Tale of Mistaken Identity and Emotional Reunion

Purushottam's Return: A Tale of Mistaken Identity and Emotional Reunion

 India
2
RJD Alleges Voter Intimidation Amidst Bihar Polls

RJD Alleges Voter Intimidation Amidst Bihar Polls

 India
3
LIC Posts Robust 32% Profit Surge in September Quarter

LIC Posts Robust 32% Profit Surge in September Quarter

 India
4
EU Urged to Act Against Shein for Regulatory Breaches

EU Urged to Act Against Shein for Regulatory Breaches

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025