Pirates Target Malta-Flagged Tanker Near Somalia: Crew Safe in Citadel
Pirates attacked the Malta-flagged tanker Hellas Aphodite off Somalia, firing gunshots and a rocket-propelled grenade. The 24-member crew safely took refuge in the vessel’s citadel. The European Union’s naval forces have been alerted to assist in the situation.
Pirates have attacked the Malta-flagged products tanker Hellas Aphodite, maritime security sources reported on Thursday. Despite the aggression, the vessel's 24 crew members are reported safe, having secured themselves in the ship's fortified safe room or 'citadel'.
The ship was carrying gasoline from India to South Africa when the incident occurred, according to Greek manager Latsco Marine Management. Pirates reportedly opened gunfire and launched a rocket-propelled grenade at the tanker.
Assistance is being sought from the European Union's naval forces in the area, although no response has been reported yet. Previously, a similar piracy incident happened near Mogadishu, raising concerns about the safety of crucial shipping lanes in the region.
