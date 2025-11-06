IIM Ahmedabad Unveils Innovative Blended MBA in Business Analytics & AI

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) announced the inauguration of a groundbreaking two-year Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics & AI at its campus on Thursday. This unique MBA aims to equip professionals and entrepreneurs with the skills to merge advanced analytical and AI capabilities with executive leadership, strategy, and management expertise.

Prof Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, along with Prof Diptesh Ghosh, Dean (Programmes), and Prof Anindya Chakrabarti, Chairperson of the Blended MBA, unveiled the program's state-of-the-art curriculum. They highlighted the escalating need for management professionals who can blend traditional leadership skills with cutting-edge data analytics and AI frameworks to drive large-scale business impact.

As industries worldwide increasingly rely on data-centric decision-making and AI integration within value chains, the Indian market reflects a similar transformation. The domestic data analytics market is projected to soar to USD 21,286.4 million by 2030, with a growth rate of 35.8 percent from 2025 to 2030. IIMA's program aims to prepare professionals for data-driven roles across various sectors, reinforcing India's global AI leadership position and addressing the anticipated demand for over one million AI-ready professionals by 2026.

