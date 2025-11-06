Rajnath Singh Champions Anti-Corruption Agenda as Bihar Elections Commence
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted NDA's efforts to tackle corruption during a rally in East Champaran amid Bihar elections. He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's schemes and emphasized the need for Bihar's development. The voting turnout varied across districts with Begusarai recording the highest turnout.
Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh reiterated the NDA's commitment to systemic reform and anti-corruption measures Thursday during a rally in East Champaran, Bihar. As Bihar's first phase of voting for 121 seats gets underway, Singh voiced support for JD(U)'s Shalini Mishra in the Kesaria constituency.
Singh highlighted the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY), initiated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which grants Rs 10,000 to women, citing it as a positive step against corruption. He argued that for the past 15-20 years, the state has been free of corruption allegations, a testament to the administration's integrity.
Singh asserted that Bihar is progressing towards becoming a developed state. He reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vision for India to achieve developed status by 2047, emphasizing Bihar's critical role in this national aspiration. Meanwhile, polling results for the first election phase showed varied voter engagement across districts, with Begusarai leading at 59.82% turnout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
