Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Champions Anti-Corruption Agenda as Bihar Elections Commence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted NDA's efforts to tackle corruption during a rally in East Champaran amid Bihar elections. He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's schemes and emphasized the need for Bihar's development. The voting turnout varied across districts with Begusarai recording the highest turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:03 IST
Rajnath Singh Champions Anti-Corruption Agenda as Bihar Elections Commence
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh reiterated the NDA's commitment to systemic reform and anti-corruption measures Thursday during a rally in East Champaran, Bihar. As Bihar's first phase of voting for 121 seats gets underway, Singh voiced support for JD(U)'s Shalini Mishra in the Kesaria constituency.

Singh highlighted the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY), initiated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which grants Rs 10,000 to women, citing it as a positive step against corruption. He argued that for the past 15-20 years, the state has been free of corruption allegations, a testament to the administration's integrity.

Singh asserted that Bihar is progressing towards becoming a developed state. He reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vision for India to achieve developed status by 2047, emphasizing Bihar's critical role in this national aspiration. Meanwhile, polling results for the first election phase showed varied voter engagement across districts, with Begusarai leading at 59.82% turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Purushottam's Return: A Tale of Mistaken Identity and Emotional Reunion

Purushottam's Return: A Tale of Mistaken Identity and Emotional Reunion

 India
2
RJD Alleges Voter Intimidation Amidst Bihar Polls

RJD Alleges Voter Intimidation Amidst Bihar Polls

 India
3
LIC Posts Robust 32% Profit Surge in September Quarter

LIC Posts Robust 32% Profit Surge in September Quarter

 India
4
EU Urged to Act Against Shein for Regulatory Breaches

EU Urged to Act Against Shein for Regulatory Breaches

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025