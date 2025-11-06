Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Champions Change: Bihar on Path to Corruption-Free Progress

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes NDA's commitment to systemic change and corruption eradication. As Bihar begins polling, Singh highlights the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana's successful implementation, asserting Bihar's developmental strides pivotal to India's progress. Voter turnout in the first phase reflects the state's democratic engagement, with results due November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:09 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a rally held in East Champaran, Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh underscored the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) goal to reform the system and eradicate corruption. This statement coincides with the first round of polling for 121 seats underway in Bihar, setting the tone for the electoral process.

Highlighting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, Singh stressed that the Rs 10,000 allocated for women reached its beneficiaries without misappropriation—a notable achievement reflecting systemic change. The Minister noted Bihar's progress towards development and highlighted Prime Minister Modi's vision of transforming India and Bihar by 2047.

As the elections progress, deep public engagement is evident, with voter turnout reaching 53.77 percent by 3:00 PM. Districts like Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, and Gopalganj are recording high voter participation rates. Ongoing developments in the elections are crucial indicators of Bihar's commitment to progress, with results expected on November 14.

