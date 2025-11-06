Left Menu

Historic Partnership Boosts Egypt's Mediterranean Tourism

Egypt and Qatar have entered a significant partnership to develop a luxury real estate and tourism project on Egypt's Mediterranean coast. The deal, part of Qatar's $7.5 billion investment pledge to Egypt, aims to boost the economy and includes a $3.5 billion land payment by December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark agreement, Egypt and Qatar have forged a partnership to enhance Egypt's real estate and tourism sectors along its Mediterranean coastline. The collaboration forms part of Doha's $7.5 billion investment commitment to Cairo, potentially revitalizing the local economy.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly highlighted Qatar's $3.5 billion land payment due in December, within a broader $29.7 billion investment strategy by Qatari Diar. This endeavor aims to develop world-class facilities, such as golf courses and marinas, along a previously undeveloped 7-kilometer stretch of coast.

The investment will inject fresh capital into Egypt as Foreign Direct Investment, helping mitigate national debt and enhance economic indicators. As anticipation builds, this venture aligns with other regional developments, marking a strategic Gulf investment trend in Egyptian infrastructure.

