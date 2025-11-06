Historic Partnership Boosts Egypt's Mediterranean Tourism

In a landmark agreement, Egypt and Qatar have forged a partnership to enhance Egypt's real estate and tourism sectors along its Mediterranean coastline. The collaboration forms part of Doha's $7.5 billion investment commitment to Cairo, potentially revitalizing the local economy.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly highlighted Qatar's $3.5 billion land payment due in December, within a broader $29.7 billion investment strategy by Qatari Diar. This endeavor aims to develop world-class facilities, such as golf courses and marinas, along a previously undeveloped 7-kilometer stretch of coast.

The investment will inject fresh capital into Egypt as Foreign Direct Investment, helping mitigate national debt and enhance economic indicators. As anticipation builds, this venture aligns with other regional developments, marking a strategic Gulf investment trend in Egyptian infrastructure.