Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Myrmecophobia: Fear of Ants Leads to Suicide

A woman in Sangareddy district allegedly committed suicide due to an intense fear of ants, known as myrmecophobia. Married with a young daughter, she had a history of counseling for this fear. The incident is under investigation by local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:49 IST
Tragic Tale of Myrmecophobia: Fear of Ants Leads to Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident unfolding in Sangareddy district, a 25-year-old woman reportedly took her own life, allegedly driven by an overwhelming fear of ants, a condition recognized as myrmecophobia. The tragedy transpired on November 4, according to police sources.

The young woman, who wed in 2022, leaves behind a three-year-old daughter. Her husband, returning from work, discovered the distressing scene after gaining entry to their home with assistance from neighbors. A suicide note revealed the depth of her fear, coupled with instructions for her family.

Authorities report that she had been haunted by this phobia since childhood, occasionally seeking counseling. A case has been lodged as the investigation continues, illuminating the tragic intersection of mental health and societal pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Seize Drug Peddler's Assets in Jammu and Kashmir

Police Seize Drug Peddler's Assets in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
Botswana Joins Efforts in India's Project Cheetah: A Conservation Milestone

Botswana Joins Efforts in India's Project Cheetah: A Conservation Milestone

 India
3
Karnataka's Ambitious Leap: Innovation Policy and Infrastructure Boost

Karnataka's Ambitious Leap: Innovation Policy and Infrastructure Boost

 India
4
Delhi Police Crack Down on Four Cybercrime Syndicates in Major Arrest Blitz

Delhi Police Crack Down on Four Cybercrime Syndicates in Major Arrest Blitz

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025