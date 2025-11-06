Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Accelerates Green Energy Projects

During a strategic meeting on Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged officials from the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) to expedite the development of ongoing hydroelectric power projects. Emphasizing the importance of green energy initiatives, he set a target for the completion of the Shong Tong Power Project in Kinnaur by December 2026.

The Chief Minister highlighted that over 60% of this pivotal project is already complete and stressed the importance of hastening the rest. Furthermore, he mandated the establishment of a parallel transmission line to guarantee the efficient distribution of electricity once the project is complete. Other significant initiatives like Kashang-II and III, Chanju-III, and Renuka Dam were also reviewed.

Sukhu directed the commencement of work on proposed pump storage projects, which are critical for managing peak-hour electricity demands. Additionally, he prioritized advancements in solar power projects and a green hydrogen plant scheduled for completion by June 2026. The overarching goal, Sukhu announced, is to position Himachal Pradesh as India's leading Green Energy state by next year.