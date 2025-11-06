Left Menu

First Custodial Sentence in Ukraine War

A Ukrainian court has sentenced a Russian soldier to life imprisonment for the murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. This marks the first such ruling since Russia's 2024 invasion. The soldier, Dmitry Kurashov, was found guilty of killing Vitalii Hodniuk, who had surrendered in Zaporizhzhia.

06-11-2025
In a landmark ruling, a Ukrainian court has sentenced a Russian soldier to life imprisonment for the murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. This decision represents the first custodial sentence for such charges since Russia's invasion.

The court, located in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, found 27-year-old Dmitry Kurashov guilty of the premeditated murder of Vitalii Hodniuk. Authorities reported that Hodniuk had surrendered in January 2024 after his position was overtaken by Russian forces.

This case highlights the ongoing tensions and legal challenges arising from the conflict, underscoring the severe consequences for those found guilty of war crimes.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

