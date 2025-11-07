India Commemorates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

In Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in a celebratory event marking 150 years of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram'. Saha highlighted the song's symbolism of unity and integrity, noting that similar events occurred nationwide to honor this historic milestone.

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a year-long commemoration at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. He released a commemorative stamp and coin, and launched a dedicated portal for 'Vande Mataram', describing it as a 'mantra, energy, dream, and resolve' for the nation.

The Prime Minister underscored how 'Vande Mataram' inspires patriotic pride and devotion to the motherland. Across India, citizens from all walks of life participated in mass singing events, celebrating the song's enduring legacy since its composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875 and its adoption in 1950.

(With inputs from agencies.)