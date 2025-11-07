Supreme Court Orders Relocation of Stray Dogs to Enhance Public Safety

The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive to relocate stray dogs from public spaces such as educational institutions, hospitals, bus and railway stations to designated shelters. This order follows concerns over an increase in dog bite incidents, with the court emphasizing public safety and security as its primary objectives.

Nanita Sharma, a Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner, remarked on the emotional impact of the decision, noting its resemblance to a previous order from August 11. She expressed hope for justice and underscored the importance of maintaining shelter conditions, despite the challenges posed by the ruling against the backdrop of Animal Birth Control regulations.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria clarified that strays should not be returned to their original locations to prevent undermining the directive's intent. Local governments are tasked with ensuring stray collection, vaccination, sterilization, and proper sheltering, to mitigate public safety risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)