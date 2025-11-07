Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Relocation of Stray Dogs to Enhance Public Safety

The Supreme Court mandates the relocation of stray dogs from public spaces and institutions to shelters, citing rising dog bite incidents. Despite Animal Birth Control rules, the decision aims to enhance public safety and prevent animals' return to their previous locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:35 IST
Supreme Court Orders Relocation of Stray Dogs to Enhance Public Safety
Supreme Court lawyer Nanita Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive to relocate stray dogs from public spaces such as educational institutions, hospitals, bus and railway stations to designated shelters. This order follows concerns over an increase in dog bite incidents, with the court emphasizing public safety and security as its primary objectives.

Nanita Sharma, a Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner, remarked on the emotional impact of the decision, noting its resemblance to a previous order from August 11. She expressed hope for justice and underscored the importance of maintaining shelter conditions, despite the challenges posed by the ruling against the backdrop of Animal Birth Control regulations.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria clarified that strays should not be returned to their original locations to prevent undermining the directive's intent. Local governments are tasked with ensuring stray collection, vaccination, sterilization, and proper sheltering, to mitigate public safety risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arisinfra Solutions Ltd Surges to Profit with Strategic Growth

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd Surges to Profit with Strategic Growth

 India
2
Leny Yoro: Manchester United's Redemption at Spurs

Leny Yoro: Manchester United's Redemption at Spurs

 United Kingdom
3
Welspun Enterprises Secures Rs 3,145 Crore Water Treatment Project in Maharashtra

Welspun Enterprises Secures Rs 3,145 Crore Water Treatment Project in Mahara...

 India
4
Tragic Loss: Sub-Inspector Fatally Attacked in Haryana

Tragic Loss: Sub-Inspector Fatally Attacked in Haryana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025