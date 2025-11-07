Left Menu

Ayush Ministry Unveils Integrative Cancer Care Initiatives

On National Cancer Awareness Day, the Ministry of Ayush highlighted efforts in public awareness, early detection, and integrative cancer care. Key measures include education, screenings, and lifestyle changes to prevent cancer and improve patient outcomes, stressing the need for holistic approaches combining modern medicine with traditional Ayush systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:49 IST
Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Ayush marked National Cancer Awareness Day by underscoring the importance of bolstering public education and early detection efforts, as cancer remains the second leading cause of death worldwide. Countries globally report high incidences of oral, cervical, and breast cancers, prompting India to amplify education, screenings, and holistic health initiatives.

Significant portions of the global cancer burden are attributed to preventable factors like tobacco use, poor diet, obesity, and HPV infections. This situation calls for heightened awareness and timely interventions. Early detection is crucial for improving survival rates, especially in breast, cervical, and oral cancers, which benefit greatly from routine screening.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized a proactive, people-centric approach to cancer awareness and prevention, highlighting the Ministry's initiatives like integrative cancer-care centers and collaborative research to ensure affordable, comprehensive care. Integrative models blending modern oncology with Ayush systems are noted for significantly enhancing quality of life, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry, highlighted that growing integrative cancer-care networks reflect a commitment to patient-centric solutions. Collaborations with institutions like TMC-ACTREC and Arya Vaidya Sala focus on therapeutic advancements and symptom management, leveraging Ayush systems to boost oncology practices.

Efforts include expanding Centres of Excellence like TMC-ACTREC for integrative care research and Ayush drug discovery. These centers support various research phases and enhance patient management, evidenced by Arya Vaidya Sala's impact on thousands of cancer cases, including significant lung cancer patient management.

The Ayush Ministry emphasizes that prevention, early diagnosis, and integrative support must remain central to India's cancer strategy. Strengthening awareness, screening access, and encouraging healthier lifestyles are crucial for reducing cancer risk, aligning modern medical practices with Ayush systems to lower national burdens and improve community well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

