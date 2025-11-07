Tragic Power Plant Collapse in South Korea

A tragic incident unfolded at a South Korean power station on Thursday when a large structure, formerly a heating facility, collapsed as demolition efforts were underway. The accident has claimed at least three lives, with two additional workers presumed dead under the debris.

Rescue teams are vigorously working to locate two missing individuals, deploying heat sensors, remote scopes, and search dogs. However, these efforts face significant challenges due to the unstable nature of the remaining structure and the potential for further collapse.

Following these developments, President Lee Jae Myung, who has prioritized workplace safety reform, has mandated an exhaustive effort to rescue the trapped workers. This incident brings to light persistent safety concerns within the country's industrial sectors.

