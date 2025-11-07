Funding Cuts Threaten Global Contraceptive Access

Record numbers of women globally are now using modern contraception, but recent aid cuts jeopardize these gains in reproductive health, experts at the world's largest family planning conference have warned. The United States, which previously covered a significant portion of global family planning budgets, has largely ceased its funding, prompting fears of a rollback of progress.

Samukeliso Dube, executive director of FP2030, highlighted that over 80% of government funding for family planning now comes from nations proposing significant cuts to international aid. Countries like the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, and Sweden have also announced or proposed cuts, raising concerns over access to modern contraceptives in low and middle-income nations.

To counteract the U.S. funding withdrawal, Guttmacher Institute estimates a requirement of $104 billion annually to meet all sexual and reproductive health needs in these countries. Experts urge a shared funding responsibility among national governments and various sectors, stressing the cost-effectiveness of investing in contraception as a vital component of global health architecture.

