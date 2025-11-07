Left Menu

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Celebration of National Pride and Unity

BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticizes previous governments for sidelining 'Vande Mataram,' as Prime Minister Modi leads a nationwide celebration of its 150th anniversary. The event features mass singing, commemorative releases, and highlights the song's historical significance and enduring patriotic spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:44 IST
BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the 150th anniversary of India's national song 'Vande Mataram', BJP MP Anurag Thakur openly criticized past governments, particularly the UPA, for allegedly neglecting the song in their policies. He claimed that there were efforts to erase its significance, as it was not made a compulsory part of school education or official programs.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur expressed concern that despite the BJP's celebration of the song as part of the 'Amrit Utsav,' its importance had been undermined by previous administrations. He asserted that 'Vande Mataram' was instrumental in unifying freedom fighters and resonating with the youth, attributing its historical impact to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's creation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at an event marking the song's sesquicentennial, emphasized 'Vande Mataram' as a mantra of devotion, inspiration, and national pride. Modi inaugurated a year-long commemoration at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, honoring the song's patriotic legacy and its role in India's freedom movement through mass singing and commemorative releases.

