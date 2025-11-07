Exercise Trishul: Showcasing India's Tri-Service Synergy

The Southern Command of the Indian Army recently announced that its Sudarshan Chakra Corps has commenced a joint exercise with the Indian Navy. Known as Exercise Trishul, the operation is taking place along India's Western seaboard, spotlighting the synergy between the armed forces.

This joint amphibious exercise underscores integrated mission planning, demonstrating operational readiness and the ability to address modern security challenges. Southern Command emphasized that the exercise validates India's amphibious capabilities, affirming its commitment to safeguarding national interests through coordinated land, sea, and air maneuvers.

Previously, Southern Command's strength was also displayed during the joint air defense exercise Sudarshan Vayu Sanchar. It is part of the larger Exercise Trishul and was aimed at showcasing a unified air defense network that effectively integrates army, air force, and naval elements, highlighting India's strategic prowess in airspace management.