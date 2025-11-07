Left Menu

Turmoil for Lukoil: Sanctions, Sales, and Struggles

Lukoil faces international disruptions as U.S. deadlines for cutting business with Russian firms loom. A potential sale to Swiss trader Gunvor collapsed, intensifying financial strain. Moldova and Finland are particularly impacted, seeking exemptions or experiencing fuel shortages, while the Kremlin calls for international respect for Lukoil's interests.

Updated: 07-11-2025 20:10 IST
Lukoil's global operations are in turmoil with U.S. imposed deadlines forcing companies to cease business with Russian firms like Lukoil. The collapse of a deal with Swiss trader Gunvor, following the U.S. Treasury's opposition, worsens the situation.

Countries such as Moldova and Finland are directly affected. Moldova requests U.S. exemptions to maintain fuel supply, rejecting Lukoil's attempts to divest its airport assets. Finland's Teboil stations, owned by Lukoil, report fuel shortages due to sanctions.

The Kremlin defends Lukoil's interests, emphasizing the need for respect in global trade. This development highlights the broader implications of sanctions on international commerce and energy dependencies.

