Empowering Farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Advocates Crop Diversification and Modernization
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan encourages farmers to diversify crops and announces potential direct seed subsidy transfers. He reassures assistance for rain-impacted farmers in Maharashtra and supports bridging the rural-urban price gap through strategic channels. Speaking at a farmer meet in Maharashtra, Chouhan promotes prosperous, self-reliant farming.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called on farmers to diversify their crop choices, moving beyond traditional options. At a significant farmers' meet in Maharashtra, he revealed that direct transfer of seed subsidy to farmers' accounts is under the government's consideration.
Chouhan assured that both the central and Maharashtra state governments are committed to assisting farmers affected by recent severe rains. He outlined plans to reduce the price disparity between rural and urban markets by facilitating direct channels for farm produce.
Addressing a gathering organized by the Global Vikas Trust, Chouhan emphasized the commitment to a self-reliant farming community under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The event attracted farmers from various regions, with lively interactions and an agricultural exhibition showcasing modern farming tools.
