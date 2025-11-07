NIA Cracks Down on Naxal-linked Network in Chhattisgarh

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of searches at 12 locations across Dantewada and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The operation targeted individuals suspected in a 2023 case linked to an IED blast and ambush executed by the banned CPI (Maoist) terror outfit.

The NIA's searches revealed several incriminating materials, including cash, handwritten letters, and levy collection receipt books associated with Naxals. Digital devices from suspects and accused were also seized, suggesting their connection to the CPI (Maoist) cadres responsible for orchestrating deadly assaults.

These raids are part of NIA's investigation into the attacks near Pedka village, executed by the Darbha Division Committee of Naxals, leading to two chargesheets against 27 arrestees. Among those detained, Dhanesh Ram Dhruw and Ramswarup Markam, were linked to logistic support for a November 2023 IED incident that resulted in the death of an ITBP constable.

(With inputs from agencies.)