Delhi High Court Issues Notice in Samir Modi's Plea to Quash Rape Case FIR

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice regarding Samir Modi's plea to quash an FIR in a rape case. Modi, who was granted bail on September 25, argues the relationship was consensual. The court seeks a Delhi Police response by January 12, 2026, as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:15 IST
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step in addressing the legal battle involving businessman Samir Modi, issuing a notice concerning his plea to quash an FIR related to an alleged rape case.

The FIR was lodged at the New Friends Colony Police Station, and Modi, who was arrested upon returning from London on September 18, was subsequently granted bail by the Saket District Court a week later. The High Court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on January 12, 2026.

Senior advocates argued on Modi's behalf, emphasizing the consensual nature of the relationship in question, and expressing concerns over the investigating officer's approach. In response, the court has called for a detailed examination of the evidence provided by Modi's team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

