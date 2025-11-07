India's Tri-Services Drill 'Trishul' Enhances Synergy and Readiness

The Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul' of 2025, spearheaded by the Indian Navy with active involvement from the Army and Air Force, is taking place across Rajasthan's desert terrains, Gujarat's creeks, and the North Arabian Sea. Launched in early November, this extensive operation seeks to refine synchronized procedures for joint missions in a multi-domain theatre according to military sources.

Conducted under the Western Naval Command's supervision and in partnership with the Indian Army's Southern Command and the Indian Air Force's South Western Air Command, 'Trishul' includes participation from the Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and other central agencies, showcasing elevated inter-agency collaboration and integrated operational tactics.

The Thar Raptor Brigade's aviation units and the Sudarshan Chakra and Konark Corps' mechanized forces engage in high-tempo Combined Arms operations, reaffirming robust joint capabilities under challenging conditions. Included within the broader scope of Southern Command's MaruJwala and Akhand Prahaar desert drills, these exercises aim to refine joint aviation-mechanized tactics and ensure readiness for rapid deployment. Yesterday, the Sudarshan Chakra Corps began a Joint Amphibious Exercise with the Navy along India's Western coastline, reinforcing the focus on multi-domain assault operations with combined Land, Sea, and Air efforts.

The ambitious exercise is designed to test integrated mission planning and operational versatility, addressing modern security challenges while showcasing India's capability to protect national interests in varied domains. The initiative highlights India's determination, Tri-Service coordination, and proactive defense strategies, underscoring a comprehensive approach to security across terrestrial and maritime borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)