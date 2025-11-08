Kuppam to receive Rs 6,339 cr investments from eight companies: Andhra CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said Kuppam, which he represents, will soon receive investments worth Rs 6,339 crore from eight companies.

He said these investments are expected to generate 43,000 jobs.

''Soon, Kuppam constituency will receive another Rs 6,339 crore worth of investments from eight companies,'' Naidu said in a press release.

The chief minister's announcement comes after he virtually laid the foundation stone for seven projects involving investments of Rs 2,203 crore at Kuppam earlier in the day.

He laid the foundation from his camp office at Undavalli village in Guntur district.

''CM Chandrababu virtually laid the foundation for seven industries in Kuppam, which will invest Rs 2,203 crore,'' the press release said.

The projects are being set up by companies including Hindalco, Srija Dairy, AS International, SVF Soya, Mother Dairy, E-Royce EV, and ALEAP Women's Park.

The state government has allotted 241 acres of land for these projects, which cover sectors such as dairy, laptops, mobile accessories, cooking oil, food processing, and electric vehicles.

According to the TDP supremo, a space city, drone city, and aerospace city will also be established in the Rayalaseema region.

He noted that overall state development is the goal of the NDA alliance government and added that the Kuppam district in Rayalaseema ''will be transformed into a model for development.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)