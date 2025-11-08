Left Menu

Kuppam to receive Rs 6,339 cr investments from eight companies: Andhra CM Naidu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-11-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 21:02 IST
Kuppam to receive Rs 6,339 cr investments from eight companies: Andhra CM Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said Kuppam, which he represents, will soon receive investments worth Rs 6,339 crore from eight companies.

He said these investments are expected to generate 43,000 jobs.

''Soon, Kuppam constituency will receive another Rs 6,339 crore worth of investments from eight companies,'' Naidu said in a press release.

The chief minister's announcement comes after he virtually laid the foundation stone for seven projects involving investments of Rs 2,203 crore at Kuppam earlier in the day.

He laid the foundation from his camp office at Undavalli village in Guntur district.

''CM Chandrababu virtually laid the foundation for seven industries in Kuppam, which will invest Rs 2,203 crore,'' the press release said.

The projects are being set up by companies including Hindalco, Srija Dairy, AS International, SVF Soya, Mother Dairy, E-Royce EV, and ALEAP Women's Park.

The state government has allotted 241 acres of land for these projects, which cover sectors such as dairy, laptops, mobile accessories, cooking oil, food processing, and electric vehicles.

According to the TDP supremo, a space city, drone city, and aerospace city will also be established in the Rayalaseema region.

He noted that overall state development is the goal of the NDA alliance government and added that the Kuppam district in Rayalaseema ''will be transformed into a model for development.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gurugram Police, Google Maps launch real-time traffic alerts to improve road safety

Gurugram Police, Google Maps launch real-time traffic alerts to improve road...

 India
2
Over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai but only 8 shelters for them, say BMC officials

Over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai but only 8 shelters for them, say BMC offic...

 India
3
BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

 India
4
Health minister directs Delhi govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine stock, quality patient care

Health minister directs Delhi govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine sto...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025