NTPC eyes 149 GW installed generation capacity by 2032

Updated: 08-11-2025 21:40 IST
State-run power giant NTPC has raised its installed generation capacity target from 130 GW to 149 GW by 2032 and 244 GW by 2037, a senior official said.

This assumes significance in view of India's rising per capita demand, which is estimated to increase from around 1,500 Kwh at present to 4,680 Kwh by 2047, when the nation will be celebrating 100 years of Independence.

Addressing the golden Jubilee celebration of NTPC on Saturday evening, its CMD Gurdeep Singh said, ''In line with India's ambitious capacity expansion roadmap, we have raised our own targets from 130 GW to 149 GW by 2032 and 244 GW by 2037.'' He further stated that NTPC's installed capacity now stands at 84,849 MW.

''From commissioning our first unit at Singrauli to operating across the length and breadth of the country today, our journey has gone hand in hand with India's growth story,'' he said.

He stated that NTPC is meeting almost one-fourth of the total electricity demand, and 80 per cent of the generation by all power CPSUs is produced by NTPC.

Though a relatively new entrant in the coal mining sector with just 10 years, the company has become the third-largest coal mining company in the country, he added.

Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said that India can achieve 4-times growth in per capita power consumption to 6,000 Kwh by 2047.

However, he stated that per capita power consumption is estimated to grow to 4,680 Kwh by 2047, from around 1500 Kwh at present.

