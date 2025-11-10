Left Menu

Explosive Cache Unveiled: Pakistan's Deep State Under Scrutiny Amid Operation in Faridabad

Former J&K DGP SP Vaid warns Pakistan after 360 kg of explosives were recovered in Faridabad, suggesting terror plots. Joint operations by J&K and Haryana Police led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather. Vaid claims the US is encouraging tension between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:02 IST
Explosive Cache Unveiled: Pakistan's Deep State Under Scrutiny Amid Operation in Faridabad
Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent recovery of 360 kg of explosives from Faridabad has raised alarms concerning potential terror activities in India's interiors. Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid has pointed fingers at Pakistan's 'deep state,' suggesting a conspiracy by Islamabad to destabilize India. The operation, dubbed 'Operation Sindoor,' reflects escalating tensions with implications extending internationally.

Acting on intelligence, a joint operation between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Faridabad authorities resulted in the seizure of explosive materials, including ammonium nitrate and firearms. This has led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, exposing potential links to Pakistan's strategic moves. Vaid highlighted these findings, warning of serious repercussions for Pakistan if such activities persist.

Amid these developments, Vaid also accused the United States of subtly endorsing the rise in Indo-Pak tensions by supporting Pakistan's military leadership. As details of the ongoing investigation continue to emerge, the situation underscores a complex geopolitical landscape and a volatile regional power balance that demands global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

 United States
2
Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
3
Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hub

Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hu...

 India
4

Digital Revolution: Transforming Urban Cooperative Banks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025