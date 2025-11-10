Explosive Cache Unveiled: Pakistan's Deep State Under Scrutiny Amid Operation in Faridabad
Former J&K DGP SP Vaid warns Pakistan after 360 kg of explosives were recovered in Faridabad, suggesting terror plots. Joint operations by J&K and Haryana Police led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather. Vaid claims the US is encouraging tension between India and Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
The recent recovery of 360 kg of explosives from Faridabad has raised alarms concerning potential terror activities in India's interiors. Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid has pointed fingers at Pakistan's 'deep state,' suggesting a conspiracy by Islamabad to destabilize India. The operation, dubbed 'Operation Sindoor,' reflects escalating tensions with implications extending internationally.
Acting on intelligence, a joint operation between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Faridabad authorities resulted in the seizure of explosive materials, including ammonium nitrate and firearms. This has led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, exposing potential links to Pakistan's strategic moves. Vaid highlighted these findings, warning of serious repercussions for Pakistan if such activities persist.
Amid these developments, Vaid also accused the United States of subtly endorsing the rise in Indo-Pak tensions by supporting Pakistan's military leadership. As details of the ongoing investigation continue to emerge, the situation underscores a complex geopolitical landscape and a volatile regional power balance that demands global attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: A Strong Stand Against Emerging Threats
Coach's Clash with Federation Casts Shadow on Pakistan Hockey Tour
J-K Police recovers huge cache of IED-explosives from Haryana's Faridabad
Flight Chaos in Pakistan: Engineers' Dispute Grounds PIA Operations
Massive Explosive Haul Unveiled: Joint Forces Nab Key Suspects in Faridabad