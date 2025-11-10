Azharuddin Takes Charge as Minister Amid Political Speculations
Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin assumes his new role focused on minority welfare amidst BJP's claims of a politically motivated appointment. As he plans to prioritize minority issues, Azharuddin also mourns the loss of iconic Telangana lyricist Ande Sri. Azharuddin's appointment coincides with the forthcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.
In Hyderabad, Telangana's newly appointed Minister for Public Enterprises & Minority Welfare, Mohammed Azharuddin, officially assumed his responsibilities on Monday. Azharuddin emphasized prioritizing issues affecting minority communities, asserting his commitment to initiate work instantly after meeting with officials.
The prominent BJP leaders in Telangana, however, suggested that Azharuddin's appointment was a strategic move ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election. They claimed it aimed to sway voters in the constituency where Azharuddin had previously run as a Congress candidate, with elections pending on November 11 and results on November 14.
In parallel, Azharuddin expressed his sorrow over the death of revered poet and lyricist Ande Sri, describing it as a significant loss for Telangana. Known for his evocative folk-style lyrics, Ande Sri's work resonated during the Telangana statehood movement. His demise at 64 leaves a substantial void in the state's cultural landscape.
