Tej Pratap Yadav Confident in Bihar Polls amidst Security Concerns

Janshakti Janata Dal's Tej Pratap Yadav anticipates 10-15 seats in Bihar elections. Despite increased security due to threats, he remains optimistic about change. Expelled from RJD, Yadav formed his party and contests from Mahua. Over 120 seats, including crucial ones held by BJP and JD(U), are in the fray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:03 IST
Janshakti Janata Dal chief and candidate from the Mahua seat, Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold assertion, Tej Pratap Yadav, leader of the newly-formed Janshakti Janata Dal, expressed confidence in securing 10 to 15 seats in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking to media in Patna, Yadav declared, "We will win. Our party will win 10-15 seats."

When probed about the potential government formation, he remained reserved, stating, "Let's see what happens. We will find out on November 14." Previously, on November 9, he mentioned the possibility of a governmental shift in the state.

Yadav, who increased his personal security following alleged threats, said, "My security has been increased because there is a threat to my life." Having been ousted from the Rashtriya Janata Dal earlier in the year, Yadav now champions his own political movement from Mahua, which recently went to polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

