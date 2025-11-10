Tej Pratap Yadav Confident in Bihar Polls amidst Security Concerns

In a bold assertion, Tej Pratap Yadav, leader of the newly-formed Janshakti Janata Dal, expressed confidence in securing 10 to 15 seats in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking to media in Patna, Yadav declared, "We will win. Our party will win 10-15 seats."

When probed about the potential government formation, he remained reserved, stating, "Let's see what happens. We will find out on November 14." Previously, on November 9, he mentioned the possibility of a governmental shift in the state.

Yadav, who increased his personal security following alleged threats, said, "My security has been increased because there is a threat to my life." Having been ousted from the Rashtriya Janata Dal earlier in the year, Yadav now champions his own political movement from Mahua, which recently went to polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)