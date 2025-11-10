Uttarakhand Shines in Silver Jubilee: Adventures, Culture, and Digital Leap

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, participated in the 'Uttarakhand 25, A Celebration of Adventure, Spirituality, and Unique Culture' event on Monday. Organized by the state's tourism department at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, the program highlighted the region's rich cultural heritage and adventurous spirit.

During the event, Chief Minister Dhami revealed the logo for the upcoming Ultra Marathon Race to be held in Niti and launched the Tourism Department's new 'Throne of the Gods' Coffee Table Book. He honored winners of the Photo Exhibition Competition and awarded the best Home Stay operators and Astro Tour Guides from various districts.

Underlining development strides, Dhami remarked, 'Under PM Modi's leadership, we are enhancing infrastructure across tourism, education, health, and connectivity sectors.' The state's transformation is reflected in improved digital connectivity and self-employment opportunities for youth, who now opt for local startups over distant jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further elevated the celebrations by releasing a special postal stamp series that highlights Uttarakhand's spiritual and cultural sites. Coinciding with the state's 25th anniversary, this initiative echoes the rich heritage of the region, gaining national attention.

The Prime Minister also facilitated financial relief by directly transferring over ₹62 crore to more than 28,000 farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, aimed at offering crop protection. The event saw Chief Minister Dhami presenting a unique memento to PM Modi, inspired by the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.